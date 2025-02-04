Tragic Accident in Rungdu: Two Dead on the Spot, Four Injured

A vehicle traveling from Bermoik to Gyalshing met with an accident in Rungdu, resulting in the death of two individuals at the scene and injuries to four others.

Authorities confirmed that the deceased are the driver of the vehicle, Bishnu Kumar Sharma from Rungdu, and Kumar Mukhiya from 2nd Mile. Reportedly vehicle was carrying a total of six passengers, with the remaining four sustaining injuries. They have been transported to Gyalshing District Hospital for medical treatment.

Following the incident, Area MLA Loknath Sharma and a police team promptly arrived at the accident site. With the assistance of local residents, the deceased and the injured were taken to the hospital.

The exact cause of the accident remains unknown, and an investigation is currently underway.