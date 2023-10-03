5.2 Magnitude Quake Hits NE States Including Sikkim

Pakyong, 02 Oct: On Monday evening 6:15 PM, a seismic event measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale rattled the region of Meghalaya and its neighboring states, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology. Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or property damage.

The quake originated at a depth of 10 kilometers in the North Garo Hills district of Meghalaya, a northeastern state in India. Its epicenter was situated approximately 3 kilometers from Resubelpara, the district’s administrative center.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 02-10-2023, 18:15:18 IST, Lat: 25.90 & Long: 90.57, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: North Garo Hills, Meghalaya, India

This tremor’s effects were also perceptible in neighboring areas such as Bhutan, Bangladesh, Assam, the northern part of West Bengal, and Sikkim. However, authorities from the disaster management agency have confirmed that there have been no documented instances of loss of life or property damage at this time.

It is worth noting that the northeastern states are located in a region known for its high seismic activity, making it prone to frequent earthquakes.