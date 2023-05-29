Brutal Murder in Delhi: Teen Girl Stabbed 21 Times and Beaten with Boulder as Bystanders Look On

In a shocking incident in Delhi’s Rohini area, a 16-year-old girl was brutally murdered by a 20-year-old man. Disturbing CCTV footage of the incident captured the assailant stabbing the girl multiple times and mercilessly battering her with a nearby boulder. Despite the gruesome nature of the attack, passersby failed to intervene. The suspect, identified as Sahil, was later apprehended in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

The vicious assault on the 16-year-old victim involved a staggering 21 stab wounds, so brutal that the knife used in the attack became lodged in her head at one point. Subsequently, the attacker seized a large boulder from the vicinity and proceeded to strike the girl five times. Shockingly, witnesses simply walked past the scene, offering no assistance or intervention to halt the savage assault.

Disturbing visuals ‼️ Man named Sahil (father’s name Sarfaraz ) stabbed a minor Hindu girl multiple times, leaving her in a pool of blood in Delhi. People stood watching & nobody came forward to save her. Minor girl succumbed to injuries during treatment. Horrible horrible… pic.twitter.com/1WpMVTUGVT — BALA (@erbmjha) May 29, 2023

(Note: This video was originally shared on Twitter and TVOS cannot verify the veracity of the clip)

A CCTV video of the incident also went viral on social media. It shows the boy stabbing the 16-year-old several times outside a house. Several people can also be seen stopping by while walking on the road. However, no one came forward to save the girl and all of them silently walked away.

The horrifying incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed in a lane located in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area. The accused, Sahil, a 20-year-old refrigerator and air conditioning repair mechanic, was arrested in Bulandshahr just hours after committing the heinous crime.

According to preliminary findings from the post-mortem report, the victim sustained 16 stab wounds, with one of them causing a fractured skull. Further details from the report are yet to be released.

Expressing her grief and seeking justice for her daughter, the victim’s mother called for Sahil to receive the death penalty. She revealed that the family had no prior knowledge of the assailant and had attempted to inquire about any potential boyfriend, but the victim had not disclosed any information.

Special Commissioner of Police, Deependra Pathak, emphasized the need for bystanders to intervene in such brutal acts, stating that even in a metropolis like Delhi, where anonymity prevails, societal relations should compel individuals to take action and prevent such crimes. Pathak urged citizens to step forward, intervene, and save lives.

Swati Maliwal, Chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), highlighted the alarming state of women’s safety in the national capital. She issued a notice to the police regarding the brutal murder, emphasizing the urgent need for action. Maliwal called for a high-level meeting with key authorities, including the Union Home Minister, Delhi Lieutenant Governor, DCW Chief, and Delhi Chief Minister, to address the escalating issue of women’s safety in Delhi.

The shocking incident serves as a grim reminder of the unsafe environment faced by women in the city, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced measures to protect and empower women and girls in society.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tweets on incident

दिल्ली में खुलेआम एक नाबालिग बच्ची की बेरहमी से हत्या कर दी जाती है। ये बेहद दुखद और दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। अपराधी बेख़ौफ़ हो गए हैं, पुलिस का कोई डर ही नहीं है। LG साहब, क़ानून व्यवस्था आपकी ज़िम्मेदारी है, कुछ कीजिए। दिल्ली के लोगों की सुरक्षा सबसे महत्वपूर्ण है। https://t.co/3i1eLoYYqv — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 29, 2023



