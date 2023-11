Siliguri , November 11 : In a distressing incident involving a romantic relationship, a 19-year-old girl and a 65-year-old man reportedly took their lives by hanging in Ward No 8, Dhupgudi, West Bengal. Local sources suggest that the couple had been involved in a long-term relationship. Upon realizing that their relationship wouldn’t be accepted by society, they tragically chose to end their lives.

Report by Uma Sha