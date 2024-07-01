Again, Prostitution Racket Bust in Siliguri: Six Arrested

Siliguri , 30 June : Siliguri, a major business hub connecting vast parts of Northeast India, has been a hotspot for numerous crimes, including prostitution. This city of West Bengal , surrounded by Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan, has seen a surge in criminal activities in recent years. Rapid urbanization and business growth have contributed to the increase in crime over the past 10-12 years.

Acting on a tip-off, the New Jalpaiguri Police arrested six individuals involved in an alleged prostitution racket operating out of a hotel in Siliguri.

The arrested include three young women and three men, identified as Suman Kumar Chowdhury, Ritesh Kumar, and Rajeev Ranjan, all residents of Bihar.

The police conducted a raid on a hotel in the Thakurnagar area of Siliguri’s Eastern Bypass on Saturday night, leading to the arrests. The accused were presented in Jalpaiguri court on Sunday. The police are currently investigating the incident further.