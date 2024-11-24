Elderly Man’s Body Found Near Bhaichung Stadium, Namchi

In a tragic incident, the body of a 50-year-old man was discovered near the backside of Bhaichung Stadium in Namchi on Saturday morning. The deceased has been identified as Man Bahadur Baraily, a resident of Upper Ghurpisey, Namchi.

The discovery was reported to the police on Saturday at approximately 12:03 PM by Atish Rai, a resident of Boomtar, Namchi. Upon receiving the report, a team led by SI Siddharth Subba promptly arrived at the scene to investigate. Preliminary findings suggest that Baraily may have died by suicide, as evidence indicates he attempted to hang himself from an electric pole using a nylon rope. Investigators believe the incident occurred the previous night. It appears the rope broke during the attempt, causing the body to fall to the ground. Parts of the rope were found attached to the electric pole, with a segment still around the deceased’s neck.

The investigation revealed further distressing details. Baraily’s wife, Ranu Maya Kami, had been admitted to the District Hospital in Namchi on November 20 following an alleged suicide attempt. Hospital authorities reported that she had a history of such attempts. On November 21, the police were informed that Baraily, who had been attending to his wife at the hospital, had gone missing around 2:00 AM. Despite efforts to locate him, his body was found today.

Local sources disclosed that Baraily, once a non-drinker, had started consuming alcohol heavily after marrying his second wife, Ranu Maya Kami. Reports also suggest he had troubled relationships with both his first and second wives, which might have contributed to his deteriorating mental health.

The inquest was conducted at the scene by the Executive Magistrate in the presence of Baraily’s family. The investigation, led by SI Siddharth Subba, remains ongoing.