Savari and Mahindra Bolero Collision at Mining Along NH10

Pakyong, 28 Nov : In a tragic incident that occurred late at night of Tuesday around 9 PM, two passenger vehicles traveling from opposite directions on NH10 collided at Oasis Cafe in Mining.

The collision involved a Savari vehicle transporting passengers towards Singtam, where the driver and some passengers sustained injuries. On the other side, a Bolero vehicle heading towards Rangpo had its driver flee from the scene, leaving the owner inside the vehicle.



Promptly, the police responded to the scene and took control of the situation. The injured individuals are currently being transported to the nearest Rangpo Hospital.

Known from source , owner of Bolero has took stand to bear the expenses of damages and loss incurred.

The case is now under investigation.

