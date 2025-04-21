Final-Year Nursing Student Discovered Deceased in Sikkim Government College Hostel

A tragic incident occurred at Sikkim Government Nursing College in Sochakgang at Gangtok when a final-year BSc Nursing student was found dead in her hostel room on Sunday. Preliminary reports suggest the possibility of suicide, though authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to ascertain the precise cause and surrounding circumstances.

Officials have yet to release additional details as the inquiry continues. The college community has been deeply affected by the loss, and counseling support is being extended to students and staff.

Helpline Information:

If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, please contact the Suicide Prevention Helpline at 1800 345 4225 for immediate assistance.