Good News : ‘North Sikkim Is Now Open For Tourists and Visitors’

Gangtok, 29 Nov : The Sikkim Tourism and Civil Aviation Department has officially declared that, starting from December 1, 2023, tourists and visitors will have the opportunity to explore the Lachung-Yumthang axis.

In a press briefing, Department Secretary Prakash Chettri provided insights into the current state of tourism in the region, particularly in the aftermath of the floods that occurred on October 4th.

Chettri emphasized that the northern parts of Sikkim are currently experiencing the best season for tourism, assuring that everything, from transportation to accommodation, is now operating seamlessly with top-notch hospitality facilities. Although the Lachen-Gurudongmar route is presently inaccessible, the Secretary announced plans to make it accessible in coming time.

For more details on the latest developments and specific guidelines, please refer to the attached notice provided by the Department.