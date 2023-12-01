Youth takes jibe on SDF joining program shouts ‘Jai SKM’

Pakyong, 30 Nov : A frustrating incident transpired at the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party’s enrollment event, graced by the presence of party President Pawan Chamling at the Tadong party headquarters on Thursday.

In an unexpected turn of events, a youth who recently joined the SDF took to the podium to address the assembled SDF party workers and supporters. Surprisingly, he concluded his speech by slogan ‘Jai SKM’. Check out the reaction from netizen in video below.

Indeed, in 2019, shortly after the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) secured victory in the election, a comparable incident occurred. A supporter of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) made headlines by joining the SKM party. The video capturing this moment went viral on various social media platforms, prompting netizens to share their reactions and opinions on the unexpected turn of political allegiance. Give your opinion in this.