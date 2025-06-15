Seven Feared Dead in Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash Near Gaurikund Amid Poor Weather

Kedarnath (Uttarakhand), June 15 : A tragic helicopter crash early Sunday morning near the forested region of Gaurikund in Uttarakhand has left all seven individuals onboard feared dead, according to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). The Aryan Aviation chopper was en route from Shri Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi when it crashed around 5:20 AM, reportedly due to adverse weather conditions and poor visibility.

The ill-fated helicopter was carrying six passengers—including five adults and one child—along with the pilot. The passengers were from various states, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. The crash site lies in a remote and rugged area, complicating relief efforts.

Rescue operations are currently underway, with teams from both the SDRF and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) working in challenging terrain. The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) confirmed the deployment of emergency teams to the crash location.

Inspector General (Garhwal Range) Rajiv Swaroop described the area as extremely inaccessible, adding further difficulty to the rescue mission.

Expressing deep sorrow, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami posted a message on X (formerly Twitter), stating: “Very sad news has been received about a helicopter crash in Rudraprayag district. SDRF, local administration and other rescue teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all the travellers.”

Earlier in the day, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Dr. V Murugesan, confirmed that the missing helicopter had indeed crashed near Gaurikund, ending any hopes of it having landed safely elsewhere.

As rescue personnel brave the terrain and inclement conditions, further details are awaited regarding the identities of those onboard and confirmation of casualties.