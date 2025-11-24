PCS Lodge General Diary Against Social Media Handler

Gangtok. Nov 24 : The Press Club of Sikkim has lodged an official complaint at Gangtok Sadar Police Station against Bivek Entertainment over allegations of defamation targeting journalist Nirmal Mangar.

According to the Press Club, Bivek Chettri from Bojek, West Sikkim, who operates the Facebook page Bivek Entertainment, uploaded a video containing false and defamatory claims about Mangar. The video reportedly included his photograph and statements described as fabricated, misleading and damaging. The Press Club stated that this is not the first time the individual has made unfounded allegations against journalists in Sikkim.

The organisation added that the attack was not only directed at Nirmal Mangar but at the entire media community. It highlighted that journalists had recently reported a suicide case while strictly following ethical norms, withholding the victim’s identity and location as per the details shared in the police Daily Situation Report.

Despite this, the Press Club alleged that some individuals disclosed the victim’s personal information publicly under the pretext of criticising the media, even though the media had refrained from releasing any additional details beyond official police communication.

The Press Club has strongly condemned the actions, calling them a deliberate attempt to malign the image of journalists and undermine public trust in the media. The organisation emphasised that while citizens are entitled to express criticism, spreading false information and using social media to defame the press is unacceptable.

The Press Club asserted that it will pursue legal action to ensure accountability and protect journalists from targeted misinformation campaigns.

This statement was issued by Pankaj Dhungel, Publicity Secretary of the Press Club of Sikkim.