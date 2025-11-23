Three Dead And Several Injured In Tragic Accident On Jorethang–Siliguri Road

Siliguri, Nov 23 : A late-night road accident along the Jorethang–Siliguri route resulted in the death of three individuals and left several others injured. The shared traveller vehicle, registered as SK 04 J 1248, was returning from Siliguri with 11 passengers who had attended a wedding ceremony. The incident took place at around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Initial reports reveal that three passengers lost their lives on the spot, while the remaining passengers, including the driver, sustained minor injuries. The vehicle met with the crash after colliding head-on with a parked truck (registration number WB 73 G 6458) positioned on the left side of the road.

The deceased passengers have been identified as:

1. Brij Mohan Prasad (Nayabazar)

2. Arjun Kumar Gupta (Nayabazar)

3. Raj Gupta (Nayabazar)

Authorities are currently investigating the exact cause of the accident.