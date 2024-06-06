Indigenous Amazon Tribe Gets Internet From Elon Musk’s Starlink, Check What Happened Next

New York, 6 Jun: Deep in the heart of the Amazon rainforest lives an indigenous tribe that has preserved its unique language and culture for millennia. However, this remote existence has recently been transformed by a technological breakthrough: Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service.

The Marubos, a tribe of 2,000 members, have connected with the world for the first time through this service, according to The New York Times. Starlink, which aims to provide internet access to remote locations through low-Earth orbit satellites, reached the Amazon jungle in September of last year when it launched in Brazil.

“When it arrived, everyone was happy,” 73-year-old Tsainama Marubo shared with The New York Times. The internet brought clear benefits, such as enabling video chats with distant loved ones and facilitating emergency calls. “But now, things have gotten worse,” she added.

Tsainama expressed concerns about the cultural impact of the internet, noting that young people have become more lethargic and are adopting behaviors from outside their traditional culture. “They’re learning the ways of the white people,” she said. Despite this, she also remarked, “But please don’t take our internet away.”

The tribe now grapples with a significant dilemma: balancing the advantages of internet access with its potential to erode their cultural heritage.

The younger generation is increasingly absorbed in their phones, engaging in online chats, watching screens, and accessing both useful and harmful content, including pornography and misinformation.

Alfredo Marubo, the leader of a Marubo association of villages and a vocal critic of the internet’s influence, expressed his alarm over the spread of explicit content. He noted that young men were sharing pornographic videos in group chats, a shocking development for a culture that disapproves of public displays of affection. “We’re worried young people are going to want to try it,” he said, adding that some leaders have already observed more aggressive sexual behavior among the youth.

While some parents appreciate the educational opportunities the internet can provide, their concerns about its negative impacts persist.

The antennas that brought internet to the tribe were donated by American entrepreneur Allyson Reneau.

Despite the challenges, the advent of the internet has also brought positive changes. The tribe can now quickly contact authorities in emergencies, such as potentially deadly snake bites. Previously, the Marubo relied on amateur radio, passing messages through several villages to reach help. The internet has made these calls instantaneous. “It’s already saved lives,” one tribe member stated.

Another tribe member highlighted the potential for the internet to empower their people. With it, they can communicate more effectively, stay informed, and share their own stories with the world.