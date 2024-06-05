SKM Pledges Support to NDA at Key Meeting Chaired by PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi, 5 June (TVOS) — Representing the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party, Dr. Indra Hang Subba, Member of Parliament from Sikkim, attended a significant National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today. The meeting, under the leadership of SKM President Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), solidified the party’s support for the NDA in forming the central government.

Dr. Subba conveyed SKM’s commitment to the NDA, highlighting the party’s unwavering support for Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. The high-profile meeting saw attendance from prominent NDA leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Prime Minister Modi extended his congratulations to Sikkim’s Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) for SKM’s resounding electoral success and conveyed his best wishes for the new term.

Addressing the assembly, Dr. Subba lauded the NDA’s victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, emphasizing the coalition’s strong mandate under Modi’s leadership.

He also highlighted Sikkim’s forthcoming 50th year of statehood in 2025, urging continued support to achieve the vision of a “Golden and Prosperous Sikkim” as envisioned by CM Tamang-Golay.

The NDA leaders expressed their gratitude to the SKM and Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) for their steadfast support, assuring that Sikkim will be a priority for the new Union government.