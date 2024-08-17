Sikkim Man Arrested by Siliguri Police for Alleged Sexual Assault of 8-Year-Old Minor

Siliguri, August 17 : A man from Namchi, South Sikkim, employed as a security guard, has been arrested by Siliguri’s Pradhan Nagar Police for the alleged sexual assault of an 8-year-old minor. The suspect, identified as Rakesh Rai, was working as a security guard in the Pradhan Nagar area. Following his arrest, Rai has been taken into custody for thorough questioning. He was presented before the court earlier today.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another case in which Siliguri police arrested two individuals from the NJP area just a day ago, accused of gang-raping a minor.

Meanwhile, the entire nation is mourning and protesting in response to the recent brutal rape and murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The doctor was assaulted and killed in a seminar hall last week.