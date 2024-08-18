Chief Minister participates in Rakhi-tying ceremony with Brahmakumaris

Gangtok, August 18 (IPR): On the joyous occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang-Golay and Madam Krishna Rai attended a special programme organised at Brahma Kumaris Shakti Kund, today.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of peace and unity, highlighting it as our foremost goal.

“We must acknowledge the significance of peace. In today’s world, achieving peace of mind is our most essential pursuit. Throughout our lives, we should champion peace, serve humanity, and relentlessly strive toward our objectives,” the Chief Minister stated.

He also encouraged everyone to let go of negative beliefs, reflect on our purpose, and work together in harmony for the progress of Sikkim and the well-being of its people.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Brahmakumaris for organising this special event.

The programme witnessed a beautiful and spiritually enriching Rakhi-tying ceremony. The sisters from Brahmakumaris tied Rakhis to the Chief Minister including the dignitaries and guests present, symbolising the bond of protection and love.

Madam Krishna Rai, also actively participated in the Rakhi-tying ceremony.

The programme commenced with an insightful address by Brahmakumari Sikkim In-charge, Sonam Didi who emphasized the significance of Raksha Bandhan, not just as a festival of siblings but as a celebration of the larger human family, where we all share our responsibility to protect and care for one another.

Earlier, Chief Minister launched the national level Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan urging everyone to embrace and integrate this essential message in the daily lives.

“Let us work together to spread awareness and practice the commitment”, he added.

BK Dr Banarsilal Sah, Executive Secretary, Medical Wing, RE&RF, Brahma Kumaris, Mount Abu highlighted the importance of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

Also present were Ministers, MLAs, HoDs, members of Brahmakumaris, dignitaries, guests and locals.

