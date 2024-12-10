Two Workers Die in Tragic Construction Site Accident in Gangtok

A devastating incident unfolded at a construction site near White Hall, Gangtok, on the evening of December 9, claiming the lives of two workers due to a sudden mudslide.

The victims, identified as Subhra Deb Das (29) and Biswajit Biswas (34), hailed from West Bengal. The tragic event reportedly took place between 5:45 PM and 6:00 PM, according to a complaint filed by a fellow worker, Uttam Biswas.

Authorities have preserved the victims’ bodies at STNM Hospital, where a post-mortem examination is scheduled to determine further details. An investigation is currently underway to uncover the factors that led to the accident and assess the safety measures in place at the site.

This incident highlights the critical need for stringent safety protocols at construction sites to prevent such tragic losses in the future.