Robbery at Satakshi Devi Temple and Panchakanya Devi Temple; Thieves Flee, Abandon Vehicle

Robbery incident was reported on Monday night at the Satakshi Devi Temple in Mamring-Kaputhang, Rangsel under Pakyong District, where the temple was vandalized and various items were stolen. On the same night, the Panchakanya Devi Temple in Upper Amba was also targeted, with temple management committee members reporting the theft of items, including a statue of the serpent deity (Nag).

Thanks to the efforts of local youth, the vehicle used by the thieves was seized and handed over to the Rodathang police. However, the unidentified thieves fled, abandoning the vehicle. Some stolen temple items were recovered from inside the vehicle.

Police have launched an investigation to track down the culprits. It is worth noting that locals have raised concerns about repeated incidents of temple vandalism in this area in the past.

In this case, the Pakyong Police have intensified their investigation using the available evidence and successfully identified the absconding driver. Efforts to trace his whereabouts, along with his accomplice, are currently underway with high priority.