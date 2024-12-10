Father Murders Son Over Mobile Gaming Addiction, Buries Body Behind House

In a chilling incident, a father killed his son and buried him behind their home in Lower Dudhey under the Kurseong block of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). The father, Gopal Rai, reportedly committed the crime out of frustration over his son’s addiction to mobile gaming.

The tragic event came to light after Gopal confessed to his wife that he had murdered their 24-year-old son, Rohan Rai, also known as Kaley. According to Gopal, the incident unfolded in the early hours of the morning, around 4 a.m.. He allegedly dragged Rohan out of the house and attacked him with an axe, striking his right eye, shoulder, and head. Gopal then buried the body in a three-foot-deep pit behind their house, covering it with boulders, mud, and grass.

Investigation and Arrest

Acting on Gopal’s confession, a team from Garidhura police station, along with civic officials, exhumed the body in the presence of a magistrate from Kurseong Court. The remains have been sent to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for an autopsy. Gopal Rai has been arrested and is now in police custody.

Family and Community Reactions

Tej Bahadur Rai, Gopal’s younger brother, revealed that Rohan had been mentally unstable and deeply addicted to mobile gaming. “Rohan frequently demanded monthly recharges for his phone and would torment his parents if his demands weren’t met. His behavior had caused immense stress to Gopal,” he said.

Local residents confirmed that Rohan’s gaming addiction often led to family disputes. On several occasions, Rohan had reportedly assaulted his father. In one instance, Gopal suffered a severely injured shoulder during an altercation.

Community Leaders Speak Out

Maniraj Dumjan, the Gram Panchayat Pradhan of St. Mary’s III under Kurseong block, expressed shock and regret over the incident. “This is a tragic and shameful event for our community. Gopal should have sought help instead of resorting to such a horrific act,” he said.

A Family Torn Apart

Gopal Rai, a daily wage laborer, had reportedly been grappling with his son’s behavior for years but never shared his struggles with others. The tragic turn of events has left the community shaken, highlighting the need for support systems to address issues like addiction and family disputes before they escalate into such devastating outcomes.

This heartbreaking story serves as a grim reminder of the far-reaching consequences of unresolved family conflicts and mental health struggles.