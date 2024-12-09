Four Arrested in Ranipul Theft Case, Handed Over to Sikkim Police

In a coordinated effort, Pradhan Nagar Police in Siliguri apprehended four individuals accused of involvement in a theft case in Ranipul, Sikkim, last Saturday. The suspects were later handed over to Ranipul Police following due legal procedures.

The incident came to light when Pranay Chettri, the owner of the targeted property, shared CCTV footage of the suspects with Ranipul Police. Acting on a tip-off, Ranipul Police learned that the accused had fled to Siliguri. They sought assistance from Pradhan Nagar Police, leading to the successful arrest of the suspects.

Watch CCTV Footage Here



The four accused have been identified as Bikash Singh from Manipur, Nikhil Kumar from Ranipul, John Subba, and Nitesh Roy. They were tracked down to the SNT area within the jurisdiction of Pradhan Nagar Police.

After completing the necessary legal formalities, the suspects were handed over to the Ranipul Police for further investigation. This joint operation highlights the effective collaboration between the police forces of Sikkim and West Bengal in addressing cross-border crimes.