SKM’s Resounding Victory, Tamang Credits Party Workers and People

Gangtok, June 2 (Bishnu Neupane) : The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party has won the Sikkim Legislative Assembly election for the second time with a resounding majority. Out of the 32 seats in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, SKM has won 31 seats and is set to form the government.

As soon as the results of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly election were announced today, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang began receiving congratulations from the public and party comrades. In the afternoon, he personally went to Paljor Stadium in Gangtok to congratulate the assembled party workers and well-wishers for the overwhelming victory. Thousands of supporters welcomed him at the stadium and congratulated him on the win.



Chief Minister Tamang, who is also the party president, credited this victory to the party workers at all levels and the people of Sikkim, attributing the entire success to them. He expressed his deep respect and gratitude to the hardworking ground-level workers, stating that he is merely a representative.

The lone winning candidate from the opposition party, rebel leader Tenzing Norbu Lamta once from the SKM itself, managed to defeat the second-tier senior leader of the SKM, Kunga Nima Lepcha, by approximately 1,300 votes to secure a seat in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly.

The SKM party won with 58.19% of the votes, while the main opposition party, Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), secured 27.45%. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) garnered only 5.22% of the votes, with other parties obtaining 7.83%.



Chief Minister Tamang announced that the preliminary process for forming the government will commence soon and informed that party workers and the general public will be notified about the government formation and the swearing-in ceremony.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang defeated his rival Somnath Poudyal in the Renak constituency of Pakyong district by a margin of 7,044 votes and won from his home constituency Soreng-Chakung by 6,783 votes. Former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling faced defeat in both Poklok-Kamrang in Namchi district and Namcheybong in Pakyong district. Additionally, the Chief Minister’s wife, Krishna Kumari Rai, was elected from the Namchi-Singithang constituency.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Party and Party President Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) for the historic victory in the 11th Vidhan Sabha Elections 2024, PM tweeted in X.

SKM President PS Tamang thanks giving at Paljor Stadium immediately after results were declared on Sunday

