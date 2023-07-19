CCTV Footage : Lady Hit By Car At Indira Byepass, Gangtok On Tuesday

A shocking video has surfaced showing a woman being struck by a speeding car at Byepass Tadong in the capital city of Gangtok. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, was captured on the DVR of a nearby vehicle seat repair shop opposite Ramudamu Automobile Shop. The woman has been identified as Minti Gupta, 32 years old, and she is the wife of Hari Krishna Gupta. Minti Gupta, originally from the Sivan District in Bihar but currently residing in Byepass, runs a commercial shop in the area. At the time of the accident, she was on her way to pick up her child from school at approximately 12:30 PM.

Lady Hit By Speeding Car at Byepass Area Of Tadong Near Gangtok.

Accident Captured by CCTV Camera pic.twitter.com/PRXR7tegkP — The Voice of Sikkim (@thevoicesikkim) July 18, 2023

The video footage reveals that Minti Gupta was hit by a taxi Alto car with the registration number SK 01 T 4389. As a result of the collision, she sustained a fracture in her right leg and an injury on her forehead. She has been admitted to Manipal Hospital in Tadong for medical treatment. The driver of the car has been identified as Ashal Subba, a 53-year-old resident of Kalimpong, West Bengal. Ashal Subba has been detained by the Sadar Police in connection with the incident.