Roshan Gurung Arrested in ITI Worker Suicide Case

On 7th July, a tragic incident occurred at ITI Gyalshing, where a young man identified as ITI MR Staff Chandra Lall Gautam allegedly took his own life by hanging. He left behind a 5-6 page suicide note. The family of the deceased has been demanding an investigation into the case, as they believe that their family member was subjected to mental harassment by Roshan Gurung, who worked as a Superintendent at ITI.

After conducting a thorough week-long examination and investigation into the unnatural death case, which included the verification of a 5-6 page suicide note, the Gyalshing Police decided to convert the case to one of abetment of suicide. Taking prompt action, they detained Roshan Gurung in Legship on Monday.

Interestingly, Gurung had already applied for anticipatory bail the previous week and was receiving medical treatment in Siliguri. However, Superintendent of Police Gyalshing, Arjun Tamang, stated in a media briefing that Gurung’s bail was canceled, and after tracking his movements, he was finally apprehended. The SP further mentioned that Gurung is currently in police custody for a period of four days. Gurung has been charged with abetment of suicide IPC Sec 306, according to SP Gyalshing.

Pratima Rai