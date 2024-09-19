CM PS Golay Celebrates Discovery of 1.5-Billion-Year-Old Fossil, Announces Plans for World-Class Fossil Theme Park

Gangtok, 19 September : Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) has hailed the groundbreaking discovery of a 1.5-billion-year-old stromatolite fossil at the Fossil Park in Mamley, Namchi district, as a landmark find in the region’s history.

The fossil, which predates similar findings in renowned locations such as the Ottawa River in Canada, Shark Bay in Australia, and Montana in the USA, is believed to be one of Earth’s earliest life forms.

Stromatolites, ancient microbial structures, played a crucial role in the development of the planet’s atmosphere by producing essential elements such as oxygen, carbon, and nitrogen, contributing to the foundation of life on Earth.

Expressing his excitement, CM Golay announced the government’s commitment to transforming the Fossil Park into a world-class tourist and research destination. The site will be developed into a cutting-edge fossil theme park, under the direction of the Department of Mines & Geology. Plans include an immersive experience with a light and sound show narrating Earth’s history, a geological museum housing rare specimens, and exhibits featuring index fossils from around the world.

The government also aims to establish a geopark village, envisioned as a center for research, attracting scientists and tourists from around the globe. The development of the park is expected to elevate Sikkim’s standing in the fields of geology and paleontology, marking it as a destination of international significance.