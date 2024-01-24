Ram Bhakt Sahil Karki Is Back Home From Ayodhya Dham

Rangpo, January 24 : A young 18-years-old boy hailing from Samdong village Kokolay in Sikkim has returned home after completing a remarkable 1000-kilometer foot march to Ayodhya Dham. Sahil Chettri (Karki), a dedicated follower of Lord Ram, undertook this spiritual journey to witness the grand Pran Pratisthan ceremony of the Ram Mandir last month. Today, around 10 AM, he arrived at the Rangpo Gateway to Sikkim.

Sahil Karki is son of father Rajendra Karki , mother Radhika Karki resident of Raley Samdong East Sikkim.

Sahil received a warm floral reception from his parents, family members, relatives, and the local community, celebrating his spiritual achievement and unwavering determination. After a formal welcome, a convoy escorted him back to his village, Samdong, passing through Singtam.

On January 22, the ceremonial Pran Pratisthan took place in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Aditya Nath Yogi, and thousands of dignitaries and devotees. Sahil’s return marks the culmination of his inspiring pilgrimage to witness this significant religious occasion.