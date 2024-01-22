Sikkim Celebrates Ayodhya Dham Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha Ceremony

Gangtok, Jan 22 (IPR): In a jubilant display of devotion and cultural fervour, Sikkim joined the nationwide celebrations of the mega Pran Prathista Samaroh (Consecration Ceremony) of the Idol of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Dham Ram Mandir, today.

The festivities of this historic occasion unfolded at MG Marg in front of the Tourism Information Centre, marking the consecration of Lord Ram Lalla’s idol within the newly constructed Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.



The celebration commenced with a spectacular Shobha Yatra and Tableaux (Jhankis) procession from Bhanu Uddhyan below Zero Point under the leadership of Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang.

The procession paraded from Zero Point through MLA Hostel, circling Red Panda Chowk and Star Cinema Hall, before culminating in front of the Ayodhya Dham Ram Mandir replica at the Tourism Information Centre in MG Marg.

Shobha Yatra Visuals



At the culmination of the Shobha Yatra, Jyoti Puja and Vedic mantra recitations were conducted by the purohits in the presence of the Chief Minister who was accompanied by Mr Arun Upreti, Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Cabinet Ministers Mr Sonam Lama, Mr Sanjit Kharel, MLAs, Mr VB Pathak, Chief Secretary, and other dignitaries.

The main highlight of the event was the live telecast of the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha from Ayodhya, beaming onto large screens at various points in MG Marg. Attendees witnessed the sacred ceremony unfolding miles away in Ayodhya, connecting them to the historic moment of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

The atmosphere turned even more spiritual as the grand aarti of Gangtok commenced with the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya serving as a backdrop to this unique and uplifting experience. The public was then invited to partake in the auspicious darshan of the Ram Mandir.

The celebration will continue with a series of cultural programmes, followed by a grand aarti, featuring 1100 lamps illuminating the Ram Darwar Mandir.

Earlier in his message to the people of Sikkim on the auspicious occasion, Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang has expressed pride in the shared national joy that transcends regional boundaries and embodies a collective spirit of reverence and unity in celebrating the historic Ayodhya event.