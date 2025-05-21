38-Year-Old Bangladeshi National Arrested in Kalimpong

Kalimpong, May 21: Kalimpong Police have arrested a suspicious foreign national, identified as 38-year-old MD Abdul Sattar Milan. He is a resident of Belkata area in Rangpur district of Bangladesh.

According to preliminary investigation, he had entered India illegally and was residing in the Kalimpong area without valid documentation. Following his arrest, he was taken to the Kalimpong police station for detailed interrogation.

As part of the legal procedure, he will undergo a medical examination before being presented in court. Legal action has been initiated against him under the Foreigners Act. Police have confirmed that further investigation into the matter is ongoing.