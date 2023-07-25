Padam Gurung Death Case : Retd. Justice NK Jain Inquiry Commission Seek Evidence

A public notice has been issued by the office of Justice NK Jain (Retd) Judicial Inquiry Commission has called for public participation in the investigation regarding the death of Padam Gurung. The State Government recently has set up an inquiry committee, chaired by Retired Justice NK Jain, to delve into the circumstances surrounding the demise of SRC President Padam Gurung on 28th June 2023.

According to the public notice, Retired Justice NK Jain will be available to receive evidence in the form of audio, video, or other materials from 26th to 28th July 2023 at the PWD Guest House in Namchi, South Sikkim. Subsequently, on 29th July 2023, Retired Justice Jain will continue gathering materials at the State Human Rights Commission Office in Manan Kendra.

Please note that the public’s cooperation in providing relevant evidence will be crucial in uncovering the truth behind this case.