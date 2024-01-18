Retired Sikkim Police Officer Arrested For Smuggling Deer Musk and Skin of Giant Flying Squirrel

Siliguri, 18 Jan : A former high-ranking officer of the Sikkim Police has been apprehended for smuggling carcasses of wild animals. The arrest took place on Thursday at a hotel near Siliguri’s North Bengal University, just before the smuggling operation. The individual in custody has been identified as Daney Bhutia, a former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Sikkim and a resident of Gangtok.

According to gathered information, forest officials from the Bagdogra Range initiated an operation based on a tip-off. During the operation, they seized deer musk and the skin of a giant flying squirrel. The estimated value of these wild animal carcasses is reported to be around Rs 2.70 crore.

Upon questioning the arrested individual, forest officials discovered that the wildlife contraband had been imported from Nepal and was intended for transportation to Delhi. Furthermore, it was revealed that an individual from Delhi was expected to arrive at the hotel to take possession of the carcasses.

Range Officer Bagdogra, Sonam Gyaltsen Bhutia, informed reporters that the accused had acquired items, including two Deer Musk (Kasturi Vrinda) weighing 20 grams and 25 grams each, and 140 grams of Giant Flying Squirrel skin. Additionally, a Nissan Terrano private vehicle with a Sikkim number plate was involved in the incident.