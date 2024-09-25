Bihar Teen Duped in Rs 2 Lakh Scam, Claims to Be IPS Officer

New Delhi, 25 September : In an unusual case from Bihar, an 18-year-old man, aspiring to become an IPS officer, fell victim to a scam. He reportedly paid Rs 2 lakh to a fraudster, believing it would fast-track his entry into the prestigious service.

The incident came to light when the young man proudly displayed his ‘new rank’ and uniform in his village.



Villagers, baffled by how he could attain the rank without any formal training or studies, alerted the local authorities.

In the Jamui district of Bihar, an 18-year-old individual acquired a police uniform and firearm for Rs 2 lakh, subsequently impersonating an IPS officer. The youth was displaying his “new rank” within his village when residents notified the authorities, leading to his arrest.

Video Courtesy: X (formerly Twitter)