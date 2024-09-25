News

Watch : Pet Dog Protects Children from Cobra in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh

News Desk
Jhansi, 25 September : A pit bull in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi recently saved a group of children from a dangerous cobra that had entered their garden. The incident, which has been widely shared on social media, shows the heroic actions of the dog named Genie.

The cobra slithered into the garden while the children were playing. Hearing their frightened screams, Genie broke free from its leash and charged at the venomous snake. The dog quickly bit the cobra and repeatedly slammed it to the ground, ultimately killing the threat and ensuring the children’s safety.

 

Genie’s courageous actions have drawn attention and praise from the community, highlighting the protective nature of pets.

 

