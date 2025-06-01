BRO Reopens Road to Lachung in North Sikkim; Tourist Evacuation Begins June 2

Mangan, June 01: In a significant breakthrough following days of relentless rainfall and a cloudburst on May 30, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has successfully restored vehicular access to Lachung, North Sikkim. This restoration clears the path for the safe evacuation of tourists stranded in the area, with operations scheduled to commence on June 2.

The region witnessed over 130mm of rainfall that caused massive destruction, disrupting access to several prominent tourist sites such as Lachen, Lachung, Gurudongmar Lake, the Valley of Flowers, and Zero Point. Key stretches, including Dikchu–Sanklang–Shipgyer and the Chungthang–Lachen–Zeema and Chungthang–Lachung roads, were severely impacted by multiple landslides and road washouts.

Adding to the severity, two bailey bridges at Munsithang and Zeema on the Lachen route were swept away, cutting off all road access to Lachen. Simultaneously, the Teesta River’s rising waters began to erode the area around the Phidang bailey suspension bridge, threatening its structural stability. This bridge serves as the only motorable crossing in the sector, heightening concern over complete isolation of the upper regions.

In response, BRO’s Project Swastik teams launched round-the-clock emergency repair efforts under extreme conditions—navigating ongoing rainfall, unstable terrain, and visibility challenges. Crews focused on clearing debris, repairing broken patches, and reinforcing critical erosion zones near Phidang.

Following 48 hours of uninterrupted work, the BRO managed to reopen a single-lane access to Lachung on the evening of June 1, enabling relief and evacuation operations to begin via the Lachung–Chungthang–Shipgyer–Sanklang–Dikchu corridor. Restoration efforts are ongoing, particularly towards reconnecting Lachen.

As monsoon conditions persist, BRO continues working toward long-term stabilization of vulnerable roads. The agency’s swift action and relentless commitment have drawn widespread commendation from both residents and authorities, once again highlighting BRO’s vital role in maintaining lifelines in India’s most disaster-prone frontier zones.