Record-Breaking Heatwave Hits Sikkim: Hottest September Since 1969, Says IMD

Gangtok, 25 September : Sikkim experienced its hottest September since records began in 1969, with Gangtok recording an unusual high of 26.8°C on September 23, the highest for the month since 1998, when temperatures reached 27.1°C. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Gangtok confirmed this alarming rise in temperatures, marking 2024 as the warmest September in over five decades.

Gopinath Raha, head of IMD Gangtok, highlighted the historical significance of this year’s heat. “We have data since 1969, and compared to all previous years, 2024 is the hottest September we’ve recorded.” He explained that temperatures during the month, particularly in the last week, have been 3°C to 6°C higher than the usual September averages. The mean temperature for September stood at a record-breaking 24°C.

This month, Gangtok saw 11 days with temperatures exceeding 25°C, including two periods of sustained heat from September 6 to 13 and again from September 18 to 23. Tadong, situated 1,500 feet below Gangtok, experienced its own heatwave, with temperatures soaring to 33.1°C on September 21. Darjeeling, too, witnessed an unusual rise, reaching 28.2°C the same day.

According to IMD forecasts, a brief respite from the heat is expected from September 24, with a drop in temperatures and possible rain and thunderstorms due to a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal.

Sikkim’s monsoon season typically runs from late May through September, sometimes extending into mid-October. Despite heavy rainfall in June and an 18% increase in July’s rainfall, the latter half of the monsoon season saw a 9% deficit in rain, contributing to the state’s current dry and hot conditions.