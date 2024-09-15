CM Meets Medical and Engineering Students, Announces Financial Aid

Gangtok, 15 September : In a continued effort to support higher education within the state, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) today met with students pursuing various professional courses, including MBBS, B Sc Nursing, Physiotherapy, B Tech, and Paramedical studies.

During the interaction, Chief Minister Tamang reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering academic excellence. As part of this initiative, he announced financial assistance tailored to the specific requirements of each degree program, aiming to ease the financial burden on students and motivate them toward greater achievements.

“I encourage all students to strive for excellence, achieve tremendous success, and contribute to the state and nation in the days to come,” said Tamang, extending his best wishes to the students.

The interaction highlights the state government’s dedication to improving educational opportunities and fostering future leaders in various fields.

