Three-day long short-term course in Journalism concluded

Pakyong, 15 September : A three-day short-term course on journalism for 37 journalists from Sikkim concluded on Sunday at the Sikkim Cooperative Union (SICUN) premises in Assam Lingzey, Pakyong District. The event’s closing ceremony was graced by Sikkim’s lone Lok Sabha MP, Indra Hang Subba, as the chief guest.

In his address, MP Subba emphasized the government’s commitment to empowering journalists. He highlighted the critical role journalists play as watchdogs over politicians, especially in an age where misinformation is rampant. “Journalists are the auditors of politicians,” he said, underscoring the need to combat the spread of false information in the digital era. Subba further stressed the importance of maintaining the integrity of journalism, stating, “The fourth pillar of democracy must remain strong. While digital platforms provide immediate information, we still wait for tomorrow’s newspaper for comprehensive coverage. The more independently journalists work, the better it is for society.”

He also reassured attendees that the government’s support for journalists is focused on equipping them with the tools and independence necessary to deliver accurate, unbiased reporting, rather than exerting any control over their work.

The final day of the workshop featured several expert sessions. Yousa Lachenpa, member secretary of the Sikkim State Women Commission, led a session on reporting women’s and children’s issues. Former West Bengal legislator and journalist, Harka Bahadur Chettri, discussed the importance of journalism in the Nepali language and its application in digital media. Summit Times consulting editor, Pema Wangchuk, conducted a session on editorial independence and the role of journalism in shaping public opinion on key issues.

A panel discussion followed, featuring Pema Wangchuk, Harka Bahadur Chettri, Summit Times publisher Puran Tamang, and Dr. Mrinal Chatterjee, Regional Director of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) from Odisha.

During the closing session, Dr. Chatterjee released his book titled “Understanding Media in New Normal Times.” SICUN President Mangal Jeet Rai and IPR Secretary Annapurna Alley were present as special guests at the event. The course concluded with the distribution of certificates to all participants, presented by MP Subba and other dignitaries.