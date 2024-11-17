‘The Guardian’ Boycotts ‘X’: Will No Longer Post Content

Popular newspaper The Guardian has announced that it will no longer post any content on the social media platform ‘X’. Citing an increase in negativity on the platform, The Guardian stated that it would stop sharing news from its official accounts on X. However, users of the platform will still be able to share reports from The Guardian.

In its statement, The Guardian said, “We have stopped posting on X from our official editorial accounts. However, X users can continue to share our reports.”

Explaining its decision, The Guardian wrote, “We believe there is currently too much negativity on X. We can better utilize our resources to promote our journalism elsewhere.”

The newspaper revealed that it had been considering this step for some time, as it frequently encountered disturbing content on X. According to *The Guardian*, this includes far-right propaganda and material linked to racism.

The statement continued, “The American elections have also shown that X is a ‘toxic’ platform. Its owner, Elon Musk, could potentially use it to influence the political landscape.”

Despite the boycott, The Guardian clarified that users on X can still share its articles. Additionally, its journalists will continue to use the platform for news gathering.