Father Kills 14-Year-Old Son Over Mobile Addiction in Bengaluru

A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru, where a man allegedly killed his 14-year-old son following a heated argument over the teenager’s excessive mobile use and disinterest in studies. The father, identified as Ravi Kumar, a carpenter by profession, reportedly assaulted his son, Tejas, a class 9 student, with a cricket bat and later slammed his head against a wall, leading to the boy’s death.

The case came to light when the police received information about the suspicious death of a schoolboy in the Kumaraswamy Layout area. Upon reaching the residence, they found preparations underway for the teenager’s last rites. The authorities intervened, taking custody of the body and sending it for a post-mortem.

The post-mortem report revealed severe internal head injuries and multiple wounds on Tejas’s body, confirming that he had been brutally beaten. The findings indicated prolonged and violent physical abuse prior to his death.

The altercation reportedly started when Ravi reprimanded Tejas for his addiction to mobile games and his lack of focus on academics. In a fit of rage, Ravi used a cricket bat to beat his son and ultimately smashed his head against a wall. Disturbingly, during the confrontation, Ravi is said to have declared, “It doesn’t matter to me whether you live or die.”

The authorities have since arrested Ravi Kumar, and investigations are ongoing. The shocking incident has left the local community in disbelief, raising concerns about escalating family disputes and the need for better avenues to address such conflicts.