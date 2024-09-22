Tragic Loss of Burtuk College Student in Bulbuley Accident: A Call for Road Safety and Responsibility

Gangtok, 21st September : In a devastating turn of events, a young student from Burtuk College tragically lost his life in a road accident at Bulbuley on Saturday afternoon. The student, who was riding his bike, collided with a government vehicle being driven by a learner at the time.

Eyewitnesses reported that the learner driver, while practicing, lost control of the vehicle, leading to the fatal crash. The impact was so severe that the student died at the scene, leaving a community in mourning.

This tragedy raises urgent questions about road safety, driving responsibility, and the measures needed to prevent such incidents. The roads, a shared space for all, demand focus, caution, and training, especially for new drivers. Every decision made on the road has the potential to alter lives—this incident, sadly, being a grim reminder.

The driver has been taken into custody, and authorities are investigating the incident to determine its cause. In the wake of this heartbreaking loss, let us all reflect on the importance of proper driving education, the responsibilities that come with being behind the wheel, and the collective duty we have to protect each other on the road.