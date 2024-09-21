CM Inaugurates Mary Scott Centennial Hall at Paljor Namgyal Girls School

Gangtok, September 21: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) inaugurated the newly constructed Mary Scott Centennial Hall at Paljor Namgyal Girls’ Senior Secondary School, marking a significant milestone in the school’s history. The event celebrated the institution’s centennial anniversary, recognizing 100 years of its establishment.

Taking to his official Facebook page, CM Tamang expressed his delight in unveiling the new facility. He extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire school family, acknowledging the collective dedication of teachers, staff, and students, both past and present, who have contributed to the school’s legacy.

In his message, the Chief Minister highlighted that the new hall is more than a mere physical structure. “This hall was envisioned as a place where students will come together to learn, grow, and excel through cultural performances, educational programs, and sports activities,” he said. He expressed confidence that the hall would serve as a hub for nurturing new ideas and sharpening the skills of future scholars in Sikkim.

The centennial celebration also saw special recognition of Shri GT Dhungel, Hon’ble Minister and Chief Patron of the Centenary Celebration Committee, for his tireless efforts. The Chief Minister further praised the school’s commitment to implementing the “Bahini” Yojana, an initiative aimed at educating young girls on health, hygiene, and essential life skills.

CM Tamang concluded his message by expressing gratitude to all the dignitaries in attendance and the Paljor Namgyal Girls’ School family for their hospitality and organization, while urging the community to uphold the legacy of the institution for future generations.

The new Mary Scott Centennial Hall is set to serve as a lasting legacy, fostering growth, learning, and cultural exchange at one of Sikkim’s most prestigious educational institutions.

Share this: Facebook

X

