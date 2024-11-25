Sikkim Mountaineer Shanti Rai Receives Prestigious IMF Gold Medal

Shanti Rai, a renowned mountaineer and instructor at the Indian Himalayan Centre for Adventure & Eco-Tourism in Namchi, Sikkim, has been honored with the prestigious Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) Gold Medal. This award, established in 1961, celebrates her extraordinary contributions to mountaineering and high-altitude expeditions.

Rai’s accomplishments include the successful ascents of Mt. Ama Dablam (6,812 meters) and Kun Peak (7,077 meters) in Kargil. Beyond her mountaineering achievements, she holds the distinction of being the first Sikkimese to become a lifetime member of the IMF, further cementing her legacy in the field of adventure sports.

