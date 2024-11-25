BRO Ramps Up Road Repair Works in Sikkim on War Footing

Road infrastructure is a crucial component of economic growth and development in any state. For Sikkim, where tourism serves as the backbone of the economy, maintaining reliable roadways is vital. Major tourist destinations such as Lachen, Lachung, Gurudongmar Lake, the Valley of Flowers, and Zero Point in North Sikkim attract visitors year-round. However, heavy and prolonged rains, coupled with frequent landslides, have severely impacted the state’s road network. The devastation was further exacerbated by the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in October 2023, causing significant damage, particularly in North Sikkim, and leading to a sharp decline in tourism.

In response to these challenges, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), under Project Swastik, has been working tirelessly to restore and strengthen road connectivity in the region. Despite harsh weather and challenging terrain, the dedicated workers of Project Swastik have made commendable efforts to rebuild the damaged infrastructure.

With the end of the prolonged monsoon season, the BRO has intensified its efforts. The Gangtok-Chungthang road, particularly the Naga to Theng stretch of approximately eight kilometers, suffered massive damage due to the GLOF in October 2023 and a subsequent cloudburst in June 2024. This section requires extensive work, including five kilometers of formation cutting along a new alignment and the construction of a 180-foot-long bailey bridge. The restoration of this stretch is critical as it will not only expedite travel to North Sikkim but also provide a significant boost to tourism in the area.

Currently, vehicles traveling to North Sikkim must use the alternative Dikchu-Sanklang-Shipgyer route, which poses challenges with its sharp bends and steep gradients. The restoration of the Naga-Theng road will greatly alleviate these difficulties.

Additionally, the BRO is undertaking critical surfacing works on the Kalep-Giagong road, a high-altitude stretch that connects to Gurudongmar Lake near the Indo-China border. These efforts aim to ensure smooth movement of both armed forces and tourists.

Post-monsoon, the BRO has also prioritized resurfacing works in Gangtok town and along the Gangtok-Chungthang road to provide a safer and more comfortable driving experience. The workers’ relentless efforts, often continuing late into the night, have garnered widespread appreciation from the local community.

The unwavering dedication and selfless commitment of Project Swastik’s team exemplify the Border Roads Organisation’s motto, “In Silence of Mountains: Work Speaks.” Their exceptional contributions have earned praise and admiration from all quarters, reflecting the crucial role BRO plays in fostering connectivity and development in Sikkim.