SKM Government Firm In Tackling Illegal Influx By Imposing Strict Regulations

The 4th edition of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) legislators’ meeting was held at Samman Bhawan in Gangtok on [insert date], under the leadership of Shri P.S. Golay, the Hon’ble Party President and Chief Minister of Sikkim. The gathering brought together SKM party legislators, Advisors to the Chief Minister, Political Secretaries, OSDs, and the Press Secretary to the HCM, marking a significant step in the party’s ongoing efforts to address key issues and plan for Sikkim’s future.

The meeting commenced with a traditional khada-arpan ceremony performed by Shri Sonam Lama, the party’s Chief Coordinator and Minister, to honor Shri P.S. Golay. This was followed by a welcome address delivered by Shri Arun Upreti, Secretary General and Minister, setting the tone for the day’s discussions.

Focus on SKM’s 13th Foundation Day Celebrations

One of the key highlights of the meeting was the discussion on the upcoming 13th Foundation Day of the SKM party. Shri Golay emphasized the need for grand celebrations across all constituencies, urging party members to showcase the government’s achievements and developmental initiatives. He called for effective communication of these accomplishments to the people of Sikkim, ensuring that the public remains informed and engaged with the party’s vision for progress.

Addressing Local Concerns: Workforce Management and Trade Licenses

The meeting also addressed pressing concerns regarding the influx of external manpower into Sikkim’s villages and towns. To safeguard local interests, the legislators decided to implement stricter monitoring of manpower registration and introduce a temporary work permit system at the Gram Panchayat Unit (GPU) level. This move aims to balance the need for external workforce deployment while prioritizing the welfare of Sikkim’s residents.

In addition, Shri Golay highlighted the issue of illegal subletting of trade licenses, a practice that undermines local entrepreneurship. He reiterated the government’s commitment to curbing this malpractice and shifting focus toward enhancing local skill development and employment opportunities. The goal is to ensure that Sikkim’s workforce benefits directly from the state’s economic activities.

Cleanliness and Hygiene: A Priority for Sikkim

The Hon’ble Chief Minister stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene across the state. He urged all government departments and officials to ensure that public spaces and government offices adhere to high standards of cleanliness. This initiative aligns with the broader vision of Sikkim’s development, emphasizing the need for a clean and healthy environment for all residents.

Planning and Development: Strengthening Governance

The meeting also saw discussions on the formation of a State Planning and Development Board, alongside sister boards at the constituency level. The state-level board will focus on financial planning, monitoring, and development, while nine-member committees at the constituency level will oversee local development activities. This decentralized approach aims to ensure that development initiatives are tailored to the specific needs of each area.

Upcoming Pilgrimage Tour and Other Key Discussions

Shri Golay informed the attendees about his upcoming pilgrimage to Mahakumbh, scheduled for February 7, 2025. The pilgrimage, organized at the invitation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath, will include a delegation of SKM legislators. This spiritual journey underscores the cultural and religious ties that bind the nation.

Other critical issues discussed during the meeting included LT seat reservation, the anticipated visit of HH Karmapa Orgyen Trinley Dorjee to Sikkim, and the upcoming delimitation exercise. These discussions reflect the government’s commitment to addressing both immediate and long-term challenges.

Strengthening Party Structure and Commitment to Development

Shri Golay assured the attendees that organizational appointments within the party would soon be finalized to enhance its functioning. He also called on all MLAs to work diligently to ensure that the government’s developmental initiatives reach every corner of Sikkim, leaving no one behind.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the legislators’ commitment to advancing Sikkim’s development under the dynamic leadership of Shri P.S. Golay. Together, they pledged to work tirelessly to fulfill the aspirations of the people and uphold the values of the SKM party.

As Sikkim continues on its path of progress, the 4th SKM legislators’ meeting stands as a testament to the party’s dedication to governance, development, and the welfare of its people.

