Live Concerts: A Game-Changer for India’s Economy, Says PM Modi

In a powerful address at the Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the transformative potential of live concerts in boosting India’s economy, citing the recent success of British band Coldplay’s performances in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The Prime Minister emphasized how such events not only elevate India’s global cultural identity but also drive tourism, create jobs, and generate significant revenue.

Coldplay’s Record-Breaking Concerts: A Testament to India’s Concert Economy

Coldplay, led by frontman Chris Martin, performed three shows in Mumbai and two in Ahmedabad, with the latter setting a new record as their largest-ever concerts. Each show in Ahmedabad attracted over 1.3 lakh attendees, showcasing the massive appetite for live events in India. PM Modi pointed to this success as evidence of the country’s untapped potential in the concert economy.

“In a nation with a rich heritage of music, dance, and storytelling, and with a youthful population and a massive consumer base, the opportunities for the concert economy are immense,” PM Modi stated. “The overwhelming response to Coldplay’s concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad is proof of the growing demand for live events in India.”

Live Concerts: A Catalyst for Tourism and Job Creation

The Prime Minister underscored how live concerts can serve as a catalyst for economic growth. He noted that such events not only attract global artists but also draw international tourists, boosting local businesses and creating employment opportunities. “The concert economy is a powerful tool for boosting tourism and generating jobs. It is a win-win for both the economy and the creative sector,” he said.

PM Modi also called for increased investment in infrastructure to support the growing demand for live events. “To fully harness the potential of the concert economy, we need to focus on building world-class infrastructure. I urge both the state and private sectors to invest in this area,” he added.

World Audio-Visual Summit: A New Chapter for India’s Creative Sector

Highlighting India’s commitment to fostering its creative economy, PM Modi announced that the country will host the first-ever World Audio-Visual Summit next month. This global event aims to showcase India’s creative prowess and provide a platform for collaboration and innovation in the audio-visual industry.

“The revenue generated from such events not only benefits the states but also contributes to the overall advancement of the economy,” PM Modi said. “India is ready to take its place as a global hub for live events and creative expression.”

A Bright Future for India’s Concert Economy

With the success of Coldplay’s concerts and the government’s push for better infrastructure, India is poised to become a premier destination for live events. As PM Modi aptly put it, “The concert economy is not just about entertainment; it’s about creating opportunities, boosting tourism, and showcasing India’s vibrant culture to the world.”

As global artists and audiences increasingly turn their attention to India, the country’s concert economy is set to play a pivotal role in shaping its economic and cultural future.