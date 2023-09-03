‘Dhongi Baba’ and Assistant Arrested In Siliguri

Siliguri, 3 Sep : Siliguri Pradhan Nagar Police have successfully apprehended two individuals who were posing as spiritually enlightened Babas. The police executed a well-planned operation, leading to the arrest of Mohammed Jairul from Kishanganj, Bihar, and Rajiv Pal from Bhaktinagar. This arrest followed a written complaint filed by a victim from Salbari, who reported that these two individuals, dressed as Babas, had duped people by promising to bring good fortune and protect them from black magic and tantra’s evil influences by offering gratitude to deity in form of money and valuables.

According to sources, these two impostor Babas, referring themselves to be “Babas,” would first conduct reconnaissance in an area before commencing their fraudulent activities, deceiving unsuspecting individuals.

Report by Uma Sha

BEWARE WITH FAKE BABA AND SADHUS

It’s important to exercise caution when encountering individuals who claim to be spiritual leaders, gurus, or sadhus, especially if you suspect they may be fake or fraudulent. Here are some tips to help you navigate such situations:

1. Do Your Research: Before engaging with any spiritual leader or guru, research their background and reputation. Look for credible sources of information, reviews, and testimonials from people who have had genuine experiences with them.

2. Trust Your Instincts: Pay attention to your gut feeling when interacting with someone claiming to be a baba or sadhu. If something feels off or too good to be true, it’s essential to trust your intuition.

3. Ask Questions:Don’t be afraid to ask questions about their teachings, beliefs, and practices. Authentic spiritual leaders should be willing and able to provide clear and thoughtful answers.

4. Watch for Red Flags: Be cautious if the individual pressures you to give money, make significant commitments, or engage in questionable activities. Authentic spiritual leaders should not exploit their followers for financial gain.

5. Seek Recommendations: If you’re interested in spirituality or seeking guidance, consider seeking recommendations from trusted friends or family members who have had positive experiences with genuine spiritual leaders.

6. Visit Reputable Centers: Authentic spiritual leaders often have established centers, ashrams, or places of worship where they gather with their followers. Visiting such locations can help you assess their legitimacy.

7. Avoid Isolation: Be wary of any guru or baba who encourages you to isolate yourself from family and friends. Genuine spiritual guidance should promote harmony and understanding within your existing relationships.

8. Use Discernment: Remember that spirituality is a personal journey, and no one should pressure you into making hasty decisions or drastic changes in your life.

9. Report Fraud: If you encounter a fake baba or sadhu engaged in fraudulent activities, consider reporting them to local authorities or relevant organizations. This can help protect others from falling victim to scams.

In summary, while there are many sincere and authentic spiritual leaders, there are also individuals who may try to take advantage of your trust and faith. By exercising caution, doing your research, and trusting your instincts, you can reduce the risk of being deceived by fake baba and sadhus.