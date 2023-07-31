Padam Gurung Death Case : Keshav Thatal Seek Apologies From The Three Girls

In connection to the death case of SRC President of Namchi Govt College Padam Gurung on 27 June night , Mr Keshav Thatal, owner of Crossroad Cafe and Lodge Namchi gives his version of the point that occurred outside his restaurant during that fateful night.

I helped Pramod who fell down the staircase being humble citizen in a red car, I even informed police. Regarding the girls , they were in my restaurant whom I asked to leave restaurant since also almost late night.

I met late Padam Gurung For first time that day, he indeed was nice guy. However those girls who exploited my reputation by releasing videos time and again in social media must take a risk of my life, they must apologize by posting apology video in social media. They must also speak out who are behind them to exaggerate issue. Trishita, Jenifer and Dichen are those girls name tells Keshav Thatal .

I have screenshot of all comments posted by people in social media.

I have nothing to say regarding death, I will cooperate in to assemble facts in the case and major investigation is done by enforcement agency that’s their role to do.

Hate comments has caused me my family face social boycott and loss to my business all throughout these long time, I am facing threat every now and then. I will approach Human Rights Commission for safety and security of me and my family, I will now take legal stand.



Another video has emerged, featuring Padam Gurung’s group of friends, who have come forward to deny the authenticity of the videos circulated on social media by the three girls. In the video, they assert that the testimonies presented by these girls are entirely fabricated and false. They stand together to refute the claims made in those videos and to challenge their credibility.

Report by Mahendra Sewa, FFS