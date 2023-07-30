Tomato Yield Makes Andhra Farmer Crorepati, Earns Rs 4 Crore In Just 45 Days

In the midst of the skyrocketing tomato prices, a farming couple from Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh accomplished a remarkable feat by selling 40,000 boxes of tomatoes and making a staggering 30 million rupees in a mere 45 days.

Meet Chandramouli, a dedicated tomato farmer who owns a 22-acre farm. In early April, he decided to plant a rare variety of tomato on his land. To maximize his yield, he employed advanced techniques such as mulching and micro-irrigation methods, which proved to be successful, resulting in a bountiful tomato harvest by the end of June.

Chandramouli chose to sell his produce at the Kolar market in Karnataka, which was conveniently close to his hometown. During the 45-day period, the market price for a 15 kg crate of tomatoes ranged from 1,000 to 1,500 rupees. By selling a whopping 40,000 boxes, he managed to earn an impressive 40 million rupees in profits.

Overwhelmed with happiness at the surge in tomato prices, Chandramouli expressed, “From the harvest so far, I have earned a total of 40 million rupees. Out of that, I had initially invested 10 million rupees on my 22-acre land, considering various expenses such as commission and transportation charges. Hence, my net profit stands at 30 million rupees.”

Meanwhile, in Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh, known for having one of India’s largest tomato markets, the price of tomatoes has been soaring. On Friday, July 28, the per-kilogram price of first-grade tomatoes reportedly reached an astonishing 200 rupees.

Traders rushed to the market in large numbers to purchase tomatoes at the inflated price. The demand for first-grade tomatoes from this region has led to their export to northern cities.

Merely two weeks ago, a 25 kg crate of tomatoes was being sold for 3,000 rupees, equivalent to 120 rupees per kilogram. However, the price has now surged to 200 rupees per kilogram due to the increased demand from other states. Officials predict that the soaring tomato prices will continue until the end of August.

Chandramouli’s success story stands as a testament to the potential for prosperity in the agricultural sector, even amidst challenging market conditions. His remarkable earnings have not only secured his own financial future but have also brought attention to the importance of innovative farming practices to meet the demands of a changing market.