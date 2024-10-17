Former One Direction Star Liam Payne Dies at 31 After Balcony Fall

New Delhi, October 17 : Liam Payne, the former member of the global sensation One Direction, has tragically passed away at the age of 31.

According to local reports, the singer died in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel.

Emergency services confirmed the incident, with media outlets citing images from the scene showing a body that matches Payne’s distinct tattoos, including a scorpion on his waist and a clock on his forearm.

Just hours before the tragic event, Payne had shared a Snapchat post, expressing his contentment while enjoying his time in Argentina.

“Just enjoying coffee and breakfast, even though it’s like 1pm,” he wrote. “Literally sleep in every day until like 12. We’re such losers.”

Liam Payne rose to fame as part of One Direction, the boy band formed during The X Factor in 2010 alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Harry Styles. After the group announced an indefinite hiatus in 2015, Payne pursued a solo career.

The singer leaves behind a son, Bear, from his previous relationship with X Factor judge and fellow artist Cheryl.

