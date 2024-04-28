Phurba Tamang Secures Podium in World 10K Bengaluru Marathon

Pakyong, 28 April : Phurba Tamang, a beacon of inspiration hailing from the serene landscapes of Sikkim, etched her name in the annals of sporting glory at the illustrious TCS World 10K Bengaluru Marathon.

Known affectionately as the “Marathon Girl of Sikkim,” Phurba, with unwavering determination and grit, clinched the Silver medal in the fiercely competitive 25-29 Age category.

Against the backdrop of a crisp Sunday morning, the 16th edition of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) World 10K Bengaluru commenced, heralding a new chapter in the saga of endurance and athleticism. Departing from tradition, the event embarked on a novel route, beckoning runners from far and wide to test their mettle on this grand stage.

Where once the Sree Kanteerava Stadium stood as the iconic backdrop, this year’s marathon unfolded against the picturesque canvas of the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground, weaving through the heart of Bengaluru’s vibrant streets, and culminating at the revered Army Public School – a testament to the indomitable spirit of human endeavor.

The gathering of elite athletes, both domestic and international, added a riveting dimension to the event’s allure. Kenya, renowned for its mastery in distance running, graced the occasion with a formidable contingent, showcasing the essence of sportsmanship transcending borders.

In Phurba Tamang’s awe-inspiring journey, we witness the embodiment of perseverance and dedication, reminding us that the pursuit of excellence knows no bounds. Her silver triumph not only symbolizes personal achievement but also serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring athletes across the globe.