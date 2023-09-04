CM Provides Financial Assistance To Underprivileged Students

Gangtok, September 4 (IPR): In a clear and strong confirmation that education is a basic right for all people, a significant interaction took place today highlighting the Government’s resolve to ensure equal opportunities in education here at Samman Bhawan.

During the programme Chief Minsiter Shri Prem Singh Tamang met and interacted with dedicated students pursuing diverse fields, including MBBS, Nursing, and B.Tech. The primary objective was to provide financial assistance to each student’s specific needs while motivating them to pursue their aspirations relentlessly.

Addressing these aspiring minds, Chief Minister urged them to persist in their endeavours despite the challenges that may arise on the path to knowledge which will ultimately lead them to new opportunities.

“Our government works tirelessly to ensure that education is accessible, affordable, and of high quality for everyone, regardless of their socioeconomic status, location, or any other factor”, said the Chief Minister.

Furthermore, stressing on the Government’s steadfast dedication to making quality education accessible to all, Chief Minister stressed that the future is bright for these students, and the Government stands shoulder to shoulder with them in their pursuit of excellence.

Picture Gallery By IPR Dept